Sergio’s Cantina Bar Truck Grand Opening at Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery is thrilled to announce the opening of Sergio’s brand-new bar truck, offering a unique selection of cold beer, specialty cocktails, and live entertainment to complement the Cannery’s vibrant food and shopping scene.

The bar will soft open on Friday, Dec. 12, with the Grand Opening celebration on Sunday, Dec. 14. Daily operating hours will be 2 to 9 p.m., with Happy Hour specials from 2-4 p.m., and extended Pau Hana Happy Hours every Friday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

“Incredibly excited to be back on Front Street in Lahaina,” said Sergio Perez. “Lahaina has been my home for the past 40 years and I am so grateful to have this opportunity. My vision is to make the Lahaina Cannery dining lot a place for locals to gather, eat, and enjoy a cold beer or margarita. Thank you to everyone for supporting our restaurant in Honokowai over the past two years. I hope you will join us for the grand opening of our second location on Dec. 14.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Signature Drinks & Beer Selection

The bar offers a carefully curated selection of beer, wine, and liquor, with an emphasis on tequila (35 varieties). Beer has been thoughtfully paired with the Cannery’s food trucks, including: Asahi & Stella Artois, Maui Brewing Co. Bikini Blonde & Kohola Lahaina Haze, and Modelo Especial & Negra Modelo.

Specialty drinks include:

House Margarita – made with fresh squeezed lime juice, Cointreau, and a variety of tequilas

– made with fresh squeezed lime juice, Cointreau, and a variety of tequilas Naranja / Orange Crush – inspired by East Coast beach towns, featuring fresh orange, orange-flavored vodka, and Cointreau over crushed ice

– inspired by East Coast beach towns, featuring fresh orange, orange-flavored vodka, and Cointreau over crushed ice Sergio’s Sunrise – a fresh twist on the classic tequila sunrise with added orange juice

– a fresh twist on the classic tequila sunrise with added orange juice Mucho Gusto – a refreshing blend of fruit juices and tequila

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ongoing: Pau Hana Series

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Cannery is launching an ongoing Pau Hana Series, bringing weekly live performances to celebrate the end of the workweek. Upcoming December’s featured artists include:

Friday, Dec. 19: Raymond Medeiros “Mondokane”

Saturday, Dec. 20: Max Angel Becerra

Guests are invited to enjoy Happy Hour specials, specialty drinks, and live music in the festive Cannery atmosphere.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.