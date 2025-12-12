‘Legends of Lahainaluna’ honored at annual awards dinner

Honored during the “Legends of Lahainaluna” event were: the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, represented by Executive Director Theo Morrison; (left to right) Alan Kawaguchi, a retired athletic director and former special education teacher; Yaeko Kawamura and her son, Mark, accepted a posthumous award honoring Ted “Boss” Kawamura; and Marion Muller, a retired administrator, former counselor and registrar. Courtesy photo

The Lahainaluna High School Foundation honored community leaders and educators during its annual “Legends of Lahainaluna” awards dinner Dec. 4 at Hale Pāʻina.

The 2025 honorees included the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, recognized as a business partner. Executive Director Theo Morrison accepted the award plaque.

Individual honorees included Alan Kawaguchi, a retired athletic director and former special education teacher from the Class of 1962. The foundation also recognized Marion Muller, a retired administrator, former counselor and registrar.

A posthumous award honored Ted “Boss” Kawamura, who led the Agriculture Learning Center and the Future Farmers of America group. Yaeko Kawamura and her son Mark accepted the award.

The foundation also recognized Elizabeth “Betty” Sakamoto for her years of service. Sakamoto received a Director Emeritus plaque upon her retirement from the board.

President Mark Tillman assisted with the presentations. Executive Director Art Fillazar served as master of ceremonies and event coordinator. Board members in attendance included Myrna Ah Nee, Matthew Erickson, Lisa Francis, Laurie Kam DeGama, Susan Yap and Director Emeritus Rob Shelton.