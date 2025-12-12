Maui Surf Forecast for December 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 04:20 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:29 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 03:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 09:15 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Current moderate, medium period NW swell gradually declines through Saturday. N pulse will move through today through Saturday in maintenance of elevated surf into weekend. A developing gale just NW of the offshore waters will send a similar moderate, medium period NW swell toward the state. This swell will advance through area waters Sunday and Monday increasing surf to the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. A mix of smaller, medium period N swells will arrive this weekend. These swells maintain elevated surf along exposed N shorelines into early next week. Surf along E shores remains small during the next several days given the lack of trades. Expect minimal background surf for S shores. S and SW exposures will see increased short period fresh swell and wind waves emanating from strengthening SW flow ahead of the approaching front. This will particularly be the case for Kauai and Oahu.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD