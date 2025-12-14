Santa, the Grinch and furry friends come together for holiday pet photos on Maui

Flyer Courtesy: Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation

Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation will host a holiday photo fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the West Side YMCA Resource Center in Lahaina. Pet owners are invited to bring their cats and dogs for festive photos with Santa and the Grinch.

The event supports the nonprofit’s efforts to expand community-based spay and neuter services on Maui, helping reduce pet overpopulation and support long-term animal welfare.

Event details:

• Cats: 8–9 a.m.

• Dogs: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Location: West Side YMCA, 226 Kupuohi St.

• Suggested donation: $25

Advance registration is encouraged. Participants can scan the event QR code for more information.

Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation is a Maui-based nonprofit focused on responsible pet ownership, access to spay and neuter services and community education.