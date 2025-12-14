Maui News

Santa, the Grinch and furry friends come together for holiday pet photos on Maui

December 14, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Flyer Courtesy: Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation

Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation will host a holiday photo fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the West Side YMCA Resource Center in Lahaina. Pet owners are invited to bring their cats and dogs for festive photos with Santa and the Grinch.

The event supports the nonprofit’s efforts to expand community-based spay and neuter services on Maui, helping reduce pet overpopulation and support long-term animal welfare.

Event details:
Cats: 8–9 a.m.
Dogs: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Location: West Side YMCA, 226 Kupuohi St.
Suggested donation: $25

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Advance registration is encouraged. Participants can scan the event QR code for more information.

Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation is a Maui-based nonprofit focused on responsible pet ownership, access to spay and neuter services and community education.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments