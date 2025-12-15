Maui County awarded $3.6M EPA grant to build first waste collection centers in West Maui

Maui Now file photo.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has selected Maui County to receive a $3.6 million Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant to establish the first-ever waste collection centers in West Maui.

The $3,607,05 grant will support the development of two new collection sites expected to divert at least 1,794 tons of materials annually from landfills and illegal dump sites.

“This project addresses the critical need for collection centers in West Maui communities that were impacted by the 2023 wildfires,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Land, Chemicals, and Redevelopment Division Director Claire Trombadore. “Thanks to this grant, the community will be able to reduce illegal dumping, divert more waste from their landfills, and help Maui create a waste system fit to the unique realities of an island.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the EPA, Maui County will use the funding to acquire two strategically located parcels in Upper West Maui and develop waste collection centers for green waste, recyclables and large and bulky items. The facilities are intended to reduce landfill disposal of materials including aluminum cans, glass bottles, cardboard, freon-containing and non-freon containing appliances, green waste, scrap metal, auto tires, lead acid batteries, paper, plastic, electronics and propane tanks.

“This recognition reflects not only the importance of strengthening our island’s recycling and materials management systems, but also the EPA’s confidence in our community’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “The opportunity to advance this vital work—improving sustainability, protecting our ʻāina and building a cleaner, more resilient future for West Maui—is a distinct honor and a meaningful milestone for our county. This potential investment will make a lasting difference for our residents, our environment and generations to come.”

“The County of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management is grateful for this opportunity,” said Maui County Director of Environmental Management Shayne Agawa. “This project will enable the County to provide much needed services to residents who are still recovering from the 2023 wildfire. This project also aims to mitigate potential environmental hazards since these locations are remote and have historically been a target for illegal dumping.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

EPA’s SWIFR grant program funds can be used to establish or optimize collection of materials; fund infrastructure, technology or other improvements; support and enhance end-markets for the use of recycled commodities; and/or increase the diversion, recycling rate and quality of materials collected for municipal solid waste. This initiative supports economic development in communities across the nation. Learn more about EPA’s SWIFR Grants.