Curbside trash pickup routes in Kula and Haʻikū/Paʻuwela resumes today

Curbside trash pickup routes in Kula and Haʻikū/Paʻuwela areas resumes Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, after missed routes Friday, according to the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division.

Affected Kula areas: On or surrounding Upper and Lower Kimo Road, Kula Highway, Copp Road, Haleakalā Highway, Kekaulike Avenue and Lower Kula Road.

Affected Haʻikū/Paʻuwela areas: On or surrounding Haʻikū Road, Kokomo Road, Kuiaha Road, Holokai Road, Kauhikoa Road, Kaupakalua Road and Ulumalu Road.

Mechanical problems with equipment and a staff shortage led to the missed curbside trash pickup route Friday, Dec. 12, in Kula and Haʻikū / Paʻuwela areas. Also, the missed trash pickup hotline number is now updated.

For the missed trash pickup hotline audio recording, call 808-270-4444. For general information on the County Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1017/Solid-Waste-Refuse-Services-and-Informat.