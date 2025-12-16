Flags lowered in remembrance of Brown University and Bondi Beach tragedies

Flags order. File PC: Brian Perry

Gov. Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities to honor the victims of the tragic shooting at Brown University and the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday, Dec. 19.

“The people of Hawaiʻi stand with the communities at Brown University and in Sydney as they grieve these devastating losses,” said Green. “Lowering our flags is a gesture of shared sorrow and resolve — a moment to honor every life taken, support the families forever changed and call for an end to the senseless violence that continues to wound our global community.”