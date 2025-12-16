Man critically injured after attempting to cross Honoapiʻilani Highway on a skateboard

Maui Now graphic.

A 52-year-old male pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the Honoapiʻilani Highway on a skateboard in Lahaina on Monday night. The incident was reported at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2025 on the highway, about .96 miles south of Kai Hele Kū Street.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the pedestrian, who is known to frequent Lahaina, was crossing the highway from west to east on a skateboard outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by an orange 2020 Volkswagen Jetta traveling north on Honoapi’ilani Highway.

The pedestrian was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The operator of the Volkswagen, a 30-year-old Kīhei man, remained on the scene and reported no injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was not wearing a helmet.

The operator of the Volkswagen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to department reports. The airbags of the Volkswagen did not deploy.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined yet, as the investigation is ongoing.