Maui senators secure leadership and committee assignments ahead of 33rd Legislature

Legislative Courtyard. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its new leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 33rd Legislature that opens on Jan. 21, 2026.

Maui Sens. Lynn DeCoite, Troy Hashimoto and Angus McKelvey have secured various leadership positions.

Sen. Lynn DeCoite will serve as Majority Assistant Leader, chair of the Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) committee, and member of the following committees: Agriculture and Environment (AEN), Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs (EIG), and Ways and Means (WAM).

Sen. Troy Hashimoto will serve as Assistant Majority Whip, vice chair of the Housing (HOU) committee, and member of the following committees: Education (EDU), Government Operations (GVO), Public Safety and Military Affairs (PSM) and Ways and Means (WAM).

Sen. Angus McKelvey will serve as chair of the Government Operations (GVO) committee, and as a member of the following committees: Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN), and Water, Land, Culture and the Arts (WLA).

McKelvey told Maui Now that, except for a few positions, “nothing has really changed, . . . so I think things will pretty much stay the same.”

In releasing the Senate Leadership and Committee Assignments for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 – Kauaʻi, Niʻihau) stated, “Due to Senator Aquino’s retirement, the Senate has realigned chairs and committee assignments for Senate members for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session. Additionally, with current and impending federal budgetary cuts to the Department of Education and the University of Hawaii, the Senate has returned to combining the higher education and education committees to allow the Senate to address educational shortfalls across the educational spectrum, in the same manner that the Senate has done with its health and human services committees.”

Leadership and committee assignments of the 15 standing committees are as follows:

Leadership:

President: Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Dru Mamo Kanuha

Majority Floor Leader: Glenn Wakai

Majority Assistant Leader: Lynn DeCoite

Majority Policy Leader: Les Ihara, Jr.

Majority Whip: Lorraine R. Inouye

Assistant Majority Whip: Troy N. Hashimoto

Assistant Majority Whip: Jarrett Keohokalole

Assistant Majority Whip: Chris Lee

Assistant Majority Whip: Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III

Minority Leader: Brenton Awa

Minority Floor Leader: Samantha DeCorte

Assistant Minority Floor Leader: Kurt Fevella

Committee Assignments:

Agriculture and Environment (AEN)

Gabbard, Mike (Chair)

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair)

DeCoite, Lynn

Rhoads, Karl

Awa, Brenton

Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair)

Lamosao, Rachele

McKelvey, Angus L.K.

Awa, Brenton

Economic Development and Tourism (EDT)

DeCoite, Lynn (Chair)

Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Kim, Donna Mercado

Fevella, Kurt

Education (EDU)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Hashimoto, Troy N.

DeCorte, Samantha

Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs (EIG)

Wakai, Glenn (Chair)

Chang, Stanley (Vice Chair)

DeCoite, Lynn

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Fevella, Kurt

Government Operations (GVO)

McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair)

Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Awa, Brenton

Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Chair)

Lamosao, Rachele (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Keohokalole, Jarrett

DeCorte, Samantha

Health and Human Services (HHS)

San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Vice Chair)

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Lamosao, Rachele

Fevella, Kurt

Housing (HOU)

Chang, Stanley (Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N. (Vice Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C.

Rhoads, Karl

Fevella, Kurt

Judiciary (JDC)

Rhoads, Karl (Chair)

Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

San Buenaventura, Joy A.

Awa, Brenton

Labor and Technology (LBT)

Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Chair)

Lamosao, Rachele (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Fevella, Kurt

Public Safety and Military Affairs (PSM)

Fukunaga, Carol (Chair)

Lee, Chris (Vice Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Inouye, Lorraine R.

DeCorte, Samantha

Transportation (TRS)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Lee, Chris

DeCorte, Samantha

Water, Land, Culture and the Arts (WLA)

Lee, Chris (Chair)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

McKelvey, Angus L.K.

DeCorte, Samantha

Ways and Means (WAM)