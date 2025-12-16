Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:01 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:47 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:47 AM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

N swell will gradually decline through tonight before a mid period WNW swell fills in tonight through Wednesday from a low to the NW. This swell will elevate surf to just below the HSA threshold but is expected to bring seas to 10 feet around Oahu and Kauai. This means that north shores should see relatively jumbled surf on Wednesday with the short to mid period energy mixing in. And a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been issued for the NW waters of Kauai and Oahu. A larger NW swell will then begin filling in by Wednesday night and peak on Thursday right around advisory levels. This swell could also briefly bring SCA level seas (10 feet) to the NW waters of Kauai. This swell will gradually fade out through the remainder of the week with small to moderate N and NW swells mixed in through the weekend.

E shores remain small except where NW-N swell energy wraps through the week. By next week, NE swell could elevate E shores and trade winds increase. S shores should see short period S swell due to persistent S-SW winds through at least the first half of the week, then decrease during the second half as the S-SW winds decrease.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.