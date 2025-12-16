Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2025

December 16, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:01 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:47 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:47 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




N swell will gradually decline through tonight before a mid period WNW swell fills in tonight through Wednesday from a low to the NW. This swell will elevate surf to just below the HSA threshold but is expected to bring seas to 10 feet around Oahu and Kauai. This means that north shores should see relatively jumbled surf on Wednesday with the short to mid period energy mixing in. And a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been issued for the NW waters of Kauai and Oahu. A larger NW swell will then begin filling in by Wednesday night and peak on Thursday right around advisory levels. This swell could also briefly bring SCA level seas (10 feet) to the NW waters of Kauai. This swell will gradually fade out through the remainder of the week with small to moderate N and NW swells mixed in through the weekend. 


E shores remain small except where NW-N swell energy wraps through the week. By next week, NE swell could elevate E shores and trade winds increase. S shores should see short period S swell due to persistent S-SW winds through at least the first half of the week, then decrease during the second half as the S-SW winds decrease. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments