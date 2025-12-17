HIDOE issues statewide permanent bans following assault of school administrator​

Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi issued a permanent trespass notice banning two individuals from all public school properties following the recent violent attack on Moanalua High School Assistant Athletic Director Natalie Iwamoto.

“We took this step sending a strong message that incidents like these will not be tolerated. No one’s safety should be jeopardized while doing their job — especially at a school event meant to support students and bring the community together,” Hayashi said. “Our employees deserve to feel safe. This cannot happen again.”This marks the first time the Department has issued a permanent ban for all schools, signaling a strong stance for protecting employees. Currently, schools have the authority to issue trespass notices for up to one year for their individual campuses.

With the assistance of deputy sheriffs, the individuals were served the notice in Honolulu District Court, where they appeared for Iwamoto’s hearing for a temporary restraining order. (The court issued an injunction against harassment in favor of Iwamoto.) Both individuals signed the trespass ban in acknowledgement.



Approximately 100 supporters showed up at the courthouse, including current and former athletic directors, coaches and athletic trainers from public and private schools across the state.

The Department is reviewing what else is needed to better protect school communities and prevent similar incidents. This includes reviewing existing campus safety protocols and strengthening the tools available to schools.

“I want to acknowledge Ms. Iwamoto’s strength in coming forward,” Hayashi said. “To all of our employees: thank you for showing up for our students every day with care, professionalism and resilience. Throughout this terrible incident, we have truly felt the support of the public, law enforcement and the judicial system. Together as a community we can stand committed to ensuring our school system is one where every student and every employee feels safe, valued and supported.”

The alleged incident happened Dec. 4 after a preseason basketball game at Moanalua High School. A surveillance camera outside of the gym recorded the incident, where a couple is seen confronting Iwamoto. The man later punches her, knocking her to the ground, while a woman stands over her and was reported to have made verbal threats toward Iwamoto, according to a department news release. The Honolulu Police Department charged the man with second-degree assault.