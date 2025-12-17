ILWU Local 142 announces endorsement of Richard Bissen for 2026 re-election. PC: Bissen 2026 Campaign Team

The Bissen 2026 campaign expressed gratitude for the endorsement of Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142.

ILWU Local 142 represents approximately 16,000 workers statewide across tourism, longshore, healthcare, agriculture, and general trades. “The endorsement reflects shared values rooted in the dignity of work, community responsibility, and standing up for local families,” according to a news release announcement.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the endorsement of ILWU Local 142,” said Mayor Bissen. “Their members understand the value of hard work and dedication, and the responsibility that comes with providing for their families and serving our community. I’m grateful for their trust, and I intend to honor it by continuing to serve working families with care, fairness, and consistency.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ILWU Local 142 cited Mayor Bissen’s “steady leadership through Maui’s most challenging moments, including the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires, as well as his continued focus on housing affordability, water stewardship, and policies that put local people first.”

“For Maui Division members, this endorsement is personal. We’ve seen Mayor Bissen’s leadership up close—from the days and months after the Lahaina fires to the tough decisions on housing and water that shape our future”, said ILWU Maui Division Director Stephen West. “He listens, he collaborates, and he shows up to fight for what our communities need. Mayor Bissen has earned the trust of working people on Maui, and we’re proud to support his re-election.”

ILWU Local 142 announces endorsement of Richard Bissen for 2026 re-election. PC: Bissen 2026 Campaign Team

More information is available online at bissen2026.com.