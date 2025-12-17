Kā‘anapali donates $10,000 to support UH men’s and women’s golf

University of Hawai‘i Men’s Golf Coach Scott Simpson (left) and Kā‘anapali GM Karl Reul (right) shake hands after Kā‘anapali Golf Courses gifted $5,000 to UH during the 2023 Maui Junior Golf Kickoff. Photo courtesy: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses has donated $10,000 to support the University of Hawaiʻi men’s and women’s golf programs, continuing its financial support of UH student-athletes for a third consecutive year.

The donation follows the 2025 Kā‘anapali Classic, held Oct. 27–29, and the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, held March 24–26. Both tournaments are nationally recognized collegiate golf events hosted annually in West Maui. Of the total contribution, $5,000 was provided to the Rainbow Warrior Golf Booster Club and $5,000 to the Rainbow Wahine Golf Booster Club.

“A big mahalo to Kā‘anapali and Indigo Sports for their sincere generosity, not only for this donation, but for their consistent, year-round support,” said Hawai‘i men’s golf coach and seven-time PGA TOUR winner, Scott Simpson. “Every dollar raised directly helps our student-athletes get better and makes their time at UH more meaningful. Your support helps us compete with the top players and teams in the country.”

Funding for travel remains a big need for student-athletes at UH, due to the frequency of long-distance travel for competitions.

The University of Hawai‘i women’s golf team poses for a photo after the 2025 Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on Royal Kā‘anapali. Photo courtesy: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses

“Coach Simpson and Coach Brooks have substantially elevated the quality of play and positive demeanor of their teams,” said Karl Reul, general manager of Kā’anapali Golf Courses. “We take seriously the honor and responsibility of supporting our state’s student-athletes. We truly want them to thrive in athletics, academics and personally during their time in Hawai‘i.”

In November, Kā‘anapali Golf Courses was named the Indigo Sports’ “Facility of the Year, West Region” for outstanding operational performance and service excellence at Troon-affiliated facilities.

Notably, Royal Kā‘anapali is set to host the 2026 Big West Women’s Golf Championship from April 19-21. Attendance will be free for walking spectators.