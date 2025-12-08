Kā‘anapali Golf Courses named Indigo Sports’ Facility of the Year, West

Royal Kāʻanapali seen from the sky at sunset. PC: Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses on Maui has been named Indigo Sports’ Facility of the Year for the West Region, recognizing operational and service excellence at Troon-affiliated facilities. The accolade was announced during the 2025 Troon Global Leadership Conference Classic held Nov. 18–20 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“With so many exceptional facilities across Troon’s vast portfolio, we were incredibly honored,” said Karl Reul, general manager, Kā‘anapali Golf Courses. “This was a team win for our dedicated staff, loyal locals, repeat guests and hospitality partners who contributed to this award.”

The award comes two years after the 2023 Maui wildfires, which devastated Lahaina and displaced thousands of residents — including golf course employees — and recognizes the “comeback” story of Kā‘anapali Golf Courses, the Kā‘anapali Beach Resort Association, West Maui community and Troon Hawai‘i.

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses’ agronomy team poses for a photo after learning of the club’s award. (PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses)

Notable features contributing to Kā‘anapali’s award included:

Increased rounds and revenue YoY, almost back to pre-fire capacity.

Events and Operations Team: Led by Sherrie Golden, Chris Smallmon and Susan Havens, had tremendous outside the box thinking and success with course buyouts for corporate group events, corporate and social team building, range events and more.

Agronomy: Led by Kirk Bender, the overall quality of course conditions have substantially improved, especially on Royal Kā‘anapali.

Charity: Over 30 fundraising events have been held, including notable events for Kapiolani Women and Children’s Hospital, Annual Children’s Miracle Network, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Charity Walk fundraising events, Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival with Roy Yamaguchi, the Hawai‘i Ag and Culinary Alliance and Lahainaluna High School events.

Junior Programming: The First Tee – Hawai‘i, Lahaina Junior Golf Association, US Kids Golf, Hawai‘i State Junior Golf Association and Operations 36.

Education: Host STEM-like training for keiki to showcase Hawai‘i-based job opportunities, and serve as the host course for two local high schools (at no cost).

Tournaments: Marquee events include the annual Kā‘anapali Classic by Outrigger (hosted by University of Hawai‘i Men’s Golf), Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational (hosted by University of Hawai‘i Women’s Golf), Southwest Maui Invitational Golf Championship and upcoming 2026 Big West Women’s Golf Championship.

“We have 11 places to stay, 45 dining options and two shopping centers, yet Kā‘anapali Golf Courses play a critically important role in offering outdoor recreation and fun that our guests keep coming back to,” said Shelley Kekuna, executive director of the Kā‘anapali Beach Resort Association. “As authentic experiences and eco-conscious travel continues to rise, our golf courses are primed to successfully serve kamaʻāina, residents and guests for decades to come.”

Karl Reul (holding trophy), general manager, Kā‘anapali Golf Courses, accepts the 2025 Indigo Sports’ Facility of the Year, West Region award on Nov. 18 in Scottsdale, Ariz. alongside Troon leadership, including Tim Schantz, president and CEO of Troon. (PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses)

Michael Rock, senior vice president and head of asset management for Host Hotels & Resorts, said the golf course management team shined in navigating shifting business and political volumes and building deep community relationships, which he called “invaluable.” In addition to owning Kā‘anapali Golf Courses, Host’s Hawaiian portfolio includes three resorts on Maui and two on O‘ahu.

Kā‘anapali, Hawai‘i’s first master-planned resort community, boasts 11 hotels, two championship golf courses, world-class dining and shopping. Kā‘anapali is a 45-minute drive from Maui’s main airport, Kahului Airport (OGG), and 10-minute drive from Kapalua Airport.

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses’ pro shop team members pictured. (PC: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses)