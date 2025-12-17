Kamehameha Maui students help name new airport fire truck, Kinaiahiikalīlīlehua

Kamehameha Maui students help in naming the new airport fire truck, Kinaiahiikalīlīlehua. PC: courtesy KS Maui Facebook

Kamehameha School Maui students under the guidance of their teacher Kehani Guerrero continued the honor of naming the newest fire truck for the Airport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting facility at Kahului Airport, last week.

The name given to the new fire truck is Kinaiahiikalīlīlehua, drawing from the words “Kinai ahi” or “fire fighter/fire extinguisher,” and “Ka Līlīlehua” which represents the rain in the area around the airport.

The haumāna gave a presentation to the Kahului Airport firefighters, including ARFF Fire Chief Matthew Pires (KSM ’06) before holding a blessing ceremony. Students also had the opportunity to sit in the new fire truck and operate the water hose and horn.

The students offered additional research around the name of the new fire truck and provided moʻolelo (stories) that inspired the name:

“Līlīlehua is a type of rain that originates from a moʻo being enamored by a woman named Līlīlehua. When she fell in love with another man, the moʻo used a spell out of jealousy, which transformed her into a lonely mist-like rain and will disappear when she’s near the lizards domain. This type of rain is in many areas, including Kahului Airport.”

Other aspects considered for the name included the localized wind on Maui: Iʻaiki. This wind is significant in Hawaiian culture for it’s characteristics and specific coastal areas it affects. Students also researched the plants around the airport, the sacred Wailuku Heiau and the Piʻilani ʻOhana who historically lived and owned the ahupuaʻa of Wailuku.

