Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-14 10-14 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:03 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:48 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:26 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Two overlapping north-northwest swells with similar heights and periods will cause surf along north and west facing shores to peak into the early evening, then will gradually fade into Friday. A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect for north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui through tonight. A combination of north-northwest and north swells will keep surf heights elevated through the weekend, then surf heights are expected to drop into early next week.

East facing shores will remain small given the lack of trade winds upstream of the islands, but areas exposed to the north swell will see an uptick through the rest of the week. As trade winds fill in later this weekend, east shores could become rough and choppy by early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through this evening due to short period wind wave chop, mainly over the western islands along the boundary, but elsewhere should remain flat to tiny through the weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.