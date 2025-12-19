Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 9-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:36 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:20 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:02 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north northwest swell will remain elevated through this evening and keep surf just shy of High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along north facing shores through early Saturday. A small to moderate, medium period, northerly swell is progged to fill in late Saturday, along with a small, long to medium period west northwesterly swell. This combination of swells may boost surf heights back up Saturday night into Sunday, but should remain shy of HSA criteria. Sunday night into early next week, the swell fades and should allow surf to drop to below seasonal averages.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small given the lack of trade winds upstream of the islands through Saturday, but areas exposed to the north swell will see an uptick through the rest of the weekend. As trade winds gradually strengthen later this weekend, east facing shores could become rough and choppy Sunday through early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.