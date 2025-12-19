Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2025

December 19, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
9-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:36 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:02 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north northwest swell will remain elevated through this evening and keep surf just shy of High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along north facing shores through early Saturday. A small to moderate, medium period, northerly swell is progged to fill in late Saturday, along with a small, long to medium period west northwesterly swell. This combination of swells may boost surf heights back up Saturday night into Sunday, but should remain shy of HSA criteria. Sunday night into early next week, the swell fades and should allow surf to drop to below seasonal averages. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small given the lack of trade winds upstream of the islands through Saturday, but areas exposed to the north swell will see an uptick through the rest of the weekend. As trade winds gradually strengthen later this weekend, east facing shores could become rough and choppy Sunday through early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the weekend into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments