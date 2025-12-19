Senator Keohokalole denounces federal travel ban expansion impacting Tongan community

Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, chair of the Senate’s Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. PC: Hawaiʻi Legislature

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole denounced a federal administration announcement Thursday morning regarding the expansion of travel bans to 20 additional countries, including the Kingdom of Tonga.

The restrictions, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, limit travel and immigration to the United States. Keohokalole, who serves as the chair of the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, described the policy as harmful and discriminatory toward communities of color.

“I strongly denounce the inclusion of Tonga on this list,” Keohokalole said.

The senator, representing windward Oʻahu, noted that Hawaiʻi maintains deep genealogical and cultural ties to Tonga and the broader Pacific region. He said the decision to include the nation on the travel ban list sends a chilling message to Polynesians and could lead to broad-based racial profiling of Pacific Islanders.

According to US Census Bureau data, the Tongan community is a significant and growing part of Maui County. While statewide figures show approximately 8,000 residents of Tongan descent, Maui island is home to a concentrated population, particularly in areas like Lahaina and Kahului. Estimates indicate that Tongans are among the fastest-growing Pacific Islander groups in the county, trailing only Native Hawaiians in population size among Polynesian subgroups.

Keohokalole expressed concern that expanded enforcement authority for Immigration and Customs Enforcement could lead to profiling based on language, occupation or appearance. He cited a previous ICE action on Maui where approximately 10 Filipino teachers and one US citizen teacher were temporarily detained despite working legally.

“The expansion of the travel ban is a political distraction, diverting attention from real homeland security concerns like human trafficking, drug smuggling, and organized crime,” Keohokalole said.

The Tongan community on Maui has also been active in the recovery efforts following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Many Tongan families were residents of Lahaina, where the fires destroyed more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Keohokalole serves as a representative for Hawaiʻi in the Pacific Islands Parliaments Group. The organization, which includes member countries such as American Samoa, the Cook Islands and Tonga, works to promote Polynesian identity and language. The senator called for the federal administration to rescind the bans and pursue policies that reflect values of equality.