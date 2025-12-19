Suspect in Ha‘ikū break-ins indicted on federal drug charges

FBI logo.

A federal indictment has charged 36-year-old German Zboron with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the US Department of Justice announced Friday as part of the results of a nationwide crackdown on child sex predators.

The charges against Zboron, who was recently arrested in connection with a series of residential break-ins in Ha‘ikū, were unveiled as part of “Operation Relentless Justice.” The Justice Department said the federal drug charges followed what began as an investigation into a string of sex crimes.

Maui Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico confirmed that Zboron was arrested Dec. 3 and charged Dec. 5 with second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling. She did not release further information.

However, Zboron’s arrest followed months of reports regarding an intruder, dubbed the “Ha‘ikū creeper” by some residents, who had frightened the community.

Operation Relentless Justice was a coordinated enforcement effort involving all 56 FBI field offices and the Department of Justice. The two-week surge resulted in the rescue of more than 205 child victims and the arrests of over 293 alleged child sexual abuse offenders nationwide.

“We will not allow evil criminals who prey on children to evade justice,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. “Our federal agents have worked tirelessly alongside our state and local partners to track down these vile predators, and now our prosecutors will ensure they receive severe punishments to match their horrific crimes.”

Federal officials in Hawai‘i said the operation underscores a commitment to protecting local youth.

“The US Attorney’s Office remains dogged and unyielding in our efforts to protect Hawai‘i’s keiki and seek justice against those who have harmed them,” US Attorney Ken Sorenson said. “Together with our partners at the FBI, we will continue to hunt down child predators and eradicate the scourge of child exploitation in our community.”

In addition to Zboron, two other individuals were charged in the District of Hawai‘i during the operation. Elias David was charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography involving a minor volleyball student he coached. Rumaldo Valdez pled guilty Oct. 24 to possession of child pornography related to an online group known as “Greggy’s Cult.”

FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter said the ongoing collaboration across government levels against suspected child sex predators is intended to “take them off the board.”

The nationwide operation also led to the arrests of a police officer in North Carolina and an airman in Texas. It follows similar surges earlier this year, including Operation Restore Justice in May and Operation Enduring Justice in August, which combined resulted in the rescue of nearly 250 children.

Federal authorities noted that an indictment or complaint is only an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Residents with information regarding the Ha‘ikū break-ins are encouraged to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400. Suspected child exploitation can be reported to the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.