Nāpili Kai welcomes slack key show for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

The Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music will mark the holiday season with two special performances at the open-air Aloha Pavilion at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort: a Christmas Eve concert featuring Herb Ohta Jr. and Jon Yamasato, and a New Year’s Eve warm-up show showcasing Da Tree Podagee.

Hosting both evenings is slack key guitar rising star Shem Kahawaii, who shares songs from his extensive traditional Hawaiian repertoire. Adding visual beauty and cultural depth, the lovely Wainani Kealoha dances hula, bringing the stories of the music to life.

Christmas Eve Show — Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Audiences can celebrate Christmas Eve Hawaiian-style with ʻukulele master Herb Ohta Jr., one of Hawaiʻi’s best, known for his refined technique and command of Hawaiian music. Accompanying him is Jon Yamasato, whose slack key guitar and soulful vocals—cherished by fans of his Pure Heart era—add richness and heart to the show.

The evening will feature live Hawaiian music, hula and holiday spirit, framed by the duo’s signature storytelling and playful banter. It takes place at the Aloha Pavillion at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Show — Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

This Slack Key Show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. could be the perfect “warm-up” to your New Year’s Eve celebrations. The show features Da Tree Podagee, a three-generation Maui trio known for their tight harmonies, signature ʻukulele blend and aloha-infused sound.

Formed out of the Lahaina Music Shop ‘ohana, the group includes:

Max Angel – Charismatic front man, gifted vocalist and ʻukulele player whose humor and heartfelt delivery light up the stage.

Jason Jerome – Seasoned bassist, songwriter and mentor whose rhythmic foundation anchors the group.

JJ Jerome – Rising talent, ʻukulele player and harmony singer carrying forward both heritage and fresh creativity.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows can be bought at SlackKeyShow.com or by calling 808-669-3858. Parking information is available on the website.