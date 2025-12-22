Maui News

Santa arrives by Outrigger Canoe at Kā’anapali Beach Resort

December 22, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
Santa arrives by outrigger canoe at Kā’anapali Beach Resort. PC: courtesy
Santa traded his sleigh for an outrigger canoe this year, catching waves to arrive ashore at Outrigger Kā’anapali Beach Resort on Friday, Dec. 19.

His arrival was recorded at 11 a.m. to the delight of resort guests, followed by photo opportunities on the Naupaka Lawn and the property’s signature Aloha Friday Singing program featuring Hawaiian music, hula, and holiday carols performed by hotel hosts.

This complimentary event blended island traditions with holiday magic, creating a family-friendly Hawaiian Christmas experience. 

