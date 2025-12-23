Hawaiʻi to restrict soda purchases under SNAP in 2026; local groups oppose

Photo credit: inn_ka via Envato Elements

Hawaiʻi is among six states approved by the US Department of Agriculture to impose new restrictions on food purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a change that will limit what SNAP recipients can buy beginning in 2026.

Under the approved waiver, SNAP benefits in Hawaiʻi may no longer be used to purchase soft drinks, according to a USDA letter to Gov. Josh Green.

The restriction was approved as part of the USDA’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, which allows states to test nutrition-focused changes to the federal food assistance program through waivers. The waiver request was submitted in October by the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services, which administers SNAP in the state, and was approved by the USDA earlier this month.

USDA officials have said the Make America Healthy Again initiative is intended to encourage healthier food purchases and address diet-related health conditions, including obesity and diabetes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Proposals to restrict SNAP purchases have been debated for more than a decade. Federal SNAP rules currently prohibit purchases of alcohol, hot prepared foods and dietary supplements but otherwise allow most grocery items, according to USDA guidelines.

Local anti-hunger and public health organizations oppose new restrictions

The waiver approval has drawn criticism from Hawaiʻi-based organizations, including the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice, the Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute and Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network Speaks.

In a joint statement, the organizations said the restriction would place additional burdens on families facing food insecurity without guaranteeing improved health outcomes.

“Sugary products play a clear role in many preventable health conditions, but a SNAP-specific ban is not an effective public health strategy,” the groups said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The groups cited a scholarly report published with the American Public Health Association, which found no significant improvements in diet quality among SNAP participants subject to restrictions, based on existing research.

According to the groups, affordability — not choice — is the primary barrier to healthy eating, and this limitation “only restricts choice and attacks low-income people.”

The advocacy groups also raised concerns about impacts on retailers, like grocery stores and gas stations, which would need to reprogram point-of-sale systems, retrain staff and update online purchasing platforms to comply with the restriction.

The groups cited a Food Research & Action Center report titled “The Risks of State SNAP Food Choice Restriction Waivers,” detailing challenges retailers may face and warns that some stores could choose to leave the SNAP program altogether, potentially reducing food access in underserved communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

State administrators may also face challenges, the groups said. The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services is currently implementing changes required under a recently passed federal budget reconciliation bill, which includes new SNAP eligibility and administrative requirements. Advocates said the waiver adds further red tape and diverts staff time away from critical tasks like ensuring timely benefits and reducing error rates.

Opponents of the restriction pointed to incentive-based programs as an alternative approach. According to the Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute, research shows that increasing incentives for fruits and vegetables leads to higher produce purchases and reduced purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages among SNAP participants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi currently operates DA BUX, a program that provides additional purchasing power for locally grown produce. Advocacy groups said the program has demonstrated positive health outcomes and public support, without restricting consumer choice.

“The USDA’s approval of SNAP food-restriction waivers for Hawaiʻi and other states does not strengthen this vital safety net — it complicates it, stigmatizes recipients and threatens access for many who need SNAP the most,” the groups said.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services has not announced a specific implementation date or enforcement plan for the SNAP restriction. USDA officials said participating states will be required to monitor outcomes and report data on the waiver’s impact.