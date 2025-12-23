West Maui school receive healthy snacks for keiki during winter break

Keolahou Hinau (left) and Kalai Asuela assist with the distribution of healthy snack packs at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School in West Maui. PC: Pilikahakai Foundation

The Pilikahakai Foundation provided healthy snack packs this week to three West Maui public schools to support food security for students during their winter break.

The distribution targeted students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School, Kamehameha III Elementary School and Lahaina Intermediate School. The effort is part of the Healthy Snack Program for the 2025–2026 school year, a community-based initiative involving the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotels & Resorts.

Executive Director of Pilikahakai Foundation Keolahou Hinau said the program was developed after the organization heard from local educators about the nutritional gaps students face when they lose access to school-based meals.

“This program grew out of listening to schools about the challenges students face when access to regular meals changes,” Hinau said. “By coming together with the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotels & Resorts and community partners, we’re able to support West Maui keiki during school breaks and continue building a stronger, more resilient community.”

The program began during the 2025 fall break to address disruptions in federal food assistance programs. New requirements and changes to those programs in 2025 made it more difficult for some families to maintain regular nutrition benefits.

The snack packs included a variety of shelf-stable items such as vegetable snack packs, whole grain crackers, dried fruit, cereal, powdered milk and canned goods.

Snacks and other nonperishable food donated to West Maui public school students during winter break. PC: Pilikahakai Foundation

The distribution was carried out in partnership with the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaiʻi – Maui Chapter. The coalition also collected food items and hosted an outreach booth at the Lahaina Lights parade held recently.

Kalai Asuela, manager of family support services at the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaiʻi – Maui Chapter, said school breaks can put a significant strain on households with tight food budgets.

“We see firsthand how school breaks can strain families, especially when food budgets are already tight, so this was an opportunity to meet families where they are,” Asuela said. “Working alongside Pilikahakai Foundation and the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotels & Resorts allowed us to improve food access to directly support West Maui’s keiki.”

Pilikahakai Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2024, plans to continue the Healthy Snack Program with quarterly distributions during the upcoming spring and summer breaks.