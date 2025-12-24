County DOT meeting on microtransit options for Waiheʻe, Kula now online

A county contractor discusses “microtransit,” a form of public transit combining aspects of ride sharing apps and public buses, which the county is considering implementing in Maui’s low-ridership bus areas. Screenshot taken of a virtual meeting for the Maui Bus Microtransit Study held earlier this month; the recording is now posted on the Maui County’s website. Courtesy: County of Maui

Microtransit may be a solution for Maui’s low-ridership bus areas, and a recent County of Maui Department of Transportation public meeting on the topic rolled out several details of the proposal.

The online meeting Dec. 10, 2025, is now posted on the County Department of Transportation website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/605/Bus-Service-Schedule-Information.

Microtransit is being proposed for two Maui Bus fixed-route areas with the lowest ridership on the island: Waihe‘e and Kula. Considered a hybrid between Lyft/Uber and a fixed-route bus, the transportation option is not yet used in Hawai‘i, but it is in effect in Washington state and other US Mainland areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An on-demand, technology-enabled shared transportation service, microtransit uses smaller vehicles to provide more frequent, flexible rides that are more responsive to passenger needs than traditional buses.

Initially recommended in a 2022 Maui Bus System study, microtransit is being studied further by County contractor Nelson Nygaard.

Additional public outreach will tentatively be held this spring. Residents during previous events have asked what microtransit is, how it works, how to book a ride and how much it would cost.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County DOT oversees the Maui Bus fixed-route service, commuter service and ADA paratransit service. Find bus schedule information at https://mauicounty.gov/bus. Download the Maui Bus app on iOS, Android or https://mauibus.org to track a bus in real time and get arrival predictions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For general information on County DOT, visit https://mauicounty.gov/transporation or call 808- 270-7511.