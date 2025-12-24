Free Mokuʻula immersive experience continues in 2026

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula screening.

Step into the heart of Hawaiian history with E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula), a groundbreaking 360-degree animated film that brings Mokuʻula’s rich history and enduring legacy to life.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced the fully immersive experience will continue to be available for free to the public throughout 2026, in partnership with Maui Ocean Center, which is generously providing The Sphere as the venue.

The first screening of 2026 will take place on Friday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This free community event offers an extraordinary opportunity to experience the sacred island of Mokuʻula in a vivid, immersive format.

Since 2021, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation has collaborated with cultural practitioners, kūpuna, and community members to honor Mokuʻula’s legacy in an innovative way. Using 360- degree animation informed by oral histories and expert guidance, the film transcends traditional exhibits, bringing to life the island’s history – from its origins as a spiritual center through its role as the heart of the Hawaiian Kingdom until the present day.

This audiovisual experience fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian heritage and inspires curiosity and respect for one of Hawaiʻi’s most sacred sites. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation hopes the film will serve as a catalyst for continued preservation and cultural revival of Mokuʻula.

The event is made possible with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program, and Rotary District 5000.

Event Details:

When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free (Reservation required at LahainaRestoration.org)

Parking: Free after 5 p.m.

Location: The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Maʻalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI 96793

Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s Historic & Cultural Heritage. For over 60 years, LRF has worked to preserve and restore Lahaina’s historic sites through educational programs, heritage preservation, and community engagement.

In the wake of the devastating fires, LRF is actively working to rebuild and restore key historical landmarks, ensuring that Lahaina’s unique history endures to inspire future generations.

To learn more or get involved, visit LahainaRestoration.org