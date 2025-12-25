2026 budget informational briefing schedule set by state Senate Ways and Means panel

Hawai’i Senate Committee on Ways and Means last week released its schedule for budget informational briefings during the upcoming 2026 legislative session.

Hawai’i state Capitol in Honolulu. (Photo File: Big Island Now)

The purpose of the briefings is to ensure public dollars are being spent responsibly and on priorities that meet the needs of Hawai’i’s residents prior to the start of the legislative session.

“These budget briefings are about making sure that legislators — and the public — understand the state’s financial outlook,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman O‘ahu state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz in a notice about the upcoming meetings. “Families feel the economic uncertainty, and the state has to be just as careful with its finances.”

A full schedule of the informational briefings can be viewed online.

“These discussions will help us better utilize resources, protect the services people rely on and explore revenue generating opportunities to build a more resilient Hawai’i,” Dela Cruz said.

Contact the Ways and Means Committee at 808-586-6800 for more information or with any questions regarding the schedule.