Access to Lahaina Historic District adjusted as harbor operations resume

Map. PC: County of Maui

Following one week of operations at the State of Hawaiʻi’s Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, some adjustments are being made to the public access plan for the Lahaina Historic District. Working in partnership with members of the community and tour boat operators, the County of Maui is making the following changes:

While public access remains permitted within the Historic District between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., vehicles may drive in from the Shaw Street Access Point on Front Street only.

For those taking a boat tour, staff from the boat company will meet guests at either the County’s 116 Prison St. lot or the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Baldwin Home parking lot at 691 Luakini St. and escort them to the harbor. Guests should check their reservation confirmations for directions. Kūpuna and those with mobility difficulties are welcomed to be dropped off at the Wharf Street loading zone at the harbor. There are currently no booking facilities at the harbor, so any reservations to take a tour should be made online or through a hotel concierge.

The County’s Office of Recovery has contracted a security and outreach team to provide directions, assistance and guidance for the proper way for everyone entering the area to conduct themselves, as needed for the safety and integrity of the district.

The security and outreach team and parking ambassadors will be located at two stations: at the Prison Street parking lot and at the corner of Hotel Street and Front Street on the Banyan Tree corner. Visitors must pass one of these stations to access the harbor.

Speed limit signs indicating 10 miles per hour will be placed throughout the district. Sidewalk repairs have not been completed, so there are some areas where pedestrians and vehicles share space. For safety, very slow speeds are required and expected of all entering the district. Motorists are asked to observe the new signage and parking rules in the area.

As a reminder, no Lahaina town businesses or historic sites, including Banyan Tree Park, are currently open to the public due to ongoing repairs. The town’s electrical grid is still being restored, and streetlights have not yet been replaced. For public safety, the area will close at 6 p.m. until infrastructure restoration is complete – to ensure a timely closure, those utilizing the parking lots should plan to be out of the area no later than 6 p.m.

The following guidance remains in effect:

There is no thru traffic on Front Street – Front Street remains closed from Papelekane Street to Lahainaluna Road due to ongoing construction.

Free three-hour parking is available in two County lots at 116 Prison St. (corner of Prison and Front streets) and off 500 Front St. (corner of Shaw and Front streets).

Street parking along Front Street remains prohibited.

Fifteen-minute active loading and unloading zones are allowed along Wharf Street.

Pedestrian and ADA-compliant pathways lead to the loading dock and ferry terminal.

For more information on recovery efforts, visit www.mauirecovers.org.