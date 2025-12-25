Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 26, 2025

December 25, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
9-12
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 05:42 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 11:07 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:38 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate, medium period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell continues to boost surf heights along north facing shores. This swell is expected to be on the decline Friday. A combination of the declining north-northeast swell and a small long period west-northwest swell will keep smaller surf in the forecast this weekend. The next large long period northwest swell is expected over the first half of next week. 


Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually decline as trade winds ease over the next few days. Some wrap around energy from the medium period north-northeast swell will create choppy rough surf conditions along east sides of all islands. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
