Maui Surf Forecast for December 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 05:42 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 11:07 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:38 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, medium period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell continues to boost surf heights along north facing shores. This swell is expected to be on the decline Friday. A combination of the declining north-northeast swell and a small long period west-northwest swell will keep smaller surf in the forecast this weekend. The next large long period northwest swell is expected over the first half of next week.

Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually decline as trade winds ease over the next few days. Some wrap around energy from the medium period north-northeast swell will create choppy rough surf conditions along east sides of all islands. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.