Toyota Hawaiʻi surprises service customers with complimentary OluKai slippers

As part of its ongoing commitment to honoring and supporting its loyal customers, Toyota Hawaiʻi partnered with OluKai to surprise its service customers with a special appreciation gift. On Dec. 3, 2025, customers visiting Toyota Hawaiʻi service centers statewide received a complimentary certificate for a pair of OluKai’s best-selling ʻOhana slippers, redeemable at any of the brand’s eight retail locations across the islands.

The initiative highlights Toyota Hawaiʻi’s deep gratitude for the individuals and families who rely on its vehicles every day. By transforming routine service appointments into memorable moments of appreciation, Toyota Hawaiʻi is reinforcing the company’s long-standing belief that customers are, and always will be, at the heart of its mission.

“Our customers are the reason we do what we do,” said Lance Ichimura, Senior Vice President of Toyota Hawaiʻi. “This surprise is a small but meaningful way to say mahalo to the people who choose Toyota Hawaiʻi and trust us with their vehicles year after year.”

OluKai is a celebrated Hawaiʻi-born footwear brand known for comfort, craftsmanship, and local values. Toyota Hawaiʻi was proud to partner with OluKai to offer a high-quality gift that embodies the spirit of local comfort and aloha.

“OluKai is built on the belief that aloha is a way of life,” said Allie Mae Rosehill-Meier, Marketing Director of OluKai.“Partnering with Toyota Hawaiʻi allows us to share that spirit in a genuine, community-driven way, connecting with customers through everyday experiences that make them feel appreciated.”

This surprise gift reflects Toyota Hawaiʻi’s ongoing investment in meaningful customer experiences. From its reliable service centers to its long history of community-focused programs, Toyota Hawaiʻi continues to look for authentic ways to celebrate the people who keep the brand moving forward.