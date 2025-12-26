HOKU PAC launches to support māhū and LGBTQIA+ representation in Hawaiʻi politics

HOKU PAC logo. Courtesy image

A new political action committee aimed at expanding representation and advancing civil rights in Hawaiʻi was formally launched today, coinciding with the third anniversary of the federal Respect for Marriage Act.

HOKU PAC is a nonpartisan political action committee focused on empowering māhū and LGBTQIA+ candidates—and allied candidates—running for county and state offices across Hawaiʻi. It also will support state laws and amendments that advance its values.

According to the PAC, its guiding principles are Haʻaheo (pride), ʻOhana (family), Kaulike (justice) and Ui (activate). The organization plans to support leaders who uphold equality, equity, civil rights and safety for all people, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or background.

“The elections of November and December 2025 sent a clear message across the country,” said Michael Golojuch, Jr., president and founder of HOKU PAC. “Voters rejected the extremism and open cruelty of the current fascist federal administration and chose leaders committed to democracy, decency and protecting everyone—especially the most vulnerable. Hawaiʻi must follow this uplifting movement. Our communities deserve elected officials who reflect our values and will defend the civil rights of all our citizens, including our māhū and LGBTQIA+ ʻohana. HOKU PAC was created to ensure that future becomes our reality.”

The PAC said it will pursue its mission through grassroots organizing, voter education and strategic advocacy aimed at increasing democratic participation statewide.

“This PAC fills a critical gap in Hawaiʻi politics,” said Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego, treasurer of HOKU PAC. “For too long, the voices and experiences of māhū and LGBTQIA+ people have been underrepresented in decision-making spaces. HOKU PAC is here to help change that. We are building a political home where our community’s values guide action, where our families are protected and where equality is non-negotiable.”

According to organizers, HOKU PAC is structured as a standard noncandidate committee and will focus on three primary areas: supporting māhū, LGBTQIA+ and allied candidates for local and state office; advocating for policies and constitutional measures that advance equality and civil rights; and opposing proposals viewed as undermining those rights.

HOKU PAC leaders say their long-term goal is to foster a political landscape in Hawaiʻi where all residents can participate fully in civic life and live with dignity, respect and safety.