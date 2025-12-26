Households reminded to use $250 in state food support benefits before they expire

Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services reminding households to use their Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program benefits before they expire Dec. 31.

Families who received the $250 per person Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program benefit — which appears on their EBT card and is separate from regular benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP and also still commonly referred to as food stamps — are encouraged to use these funds as soon as possible.

Any unused Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program balance cannot be carried over or reissued in 2026 and will be expunged at the end of the year.

“These funds were created to help families put food on the table during this very challenging time of uncertainty,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joseph Campos II in the state’s reminder. “We encourage households to use their [Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program] balance so that no support goes unused.”

Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program benefits can be used only for food purchases, just like SNAP benefits, and are available to eligible households statewide.

Families can check their balance anytime through the EBT Edge mobile app or online portal.

The state Human Services Department emphasizes that Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program is separate from SNAP benefits issued in November.

Those with questions about their benefits can call the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

Visit the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services website for additional information.