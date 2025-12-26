Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate, medium-period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell will hold through the evening hours and boost surf heights along north facing shores, before declining through early next week along with north shore surf heights. A moderate to large medium- to long-period north-northwest (330-350 degree) swell is expected to arrive in the islands on Monday, peaking near High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores from Monday night into Wednesday. Small rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually decline as trade winds ease this weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com