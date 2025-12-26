Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 02:08 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 07:46 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:05 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:11 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 02:52 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, medium-period north-northeast (010-030 degrees) swell will hold through the evening hours and boost surf heights along north facing shores, before declining through early next week along with north shore surf heights. A moderate to large medium- to long-period north-northwest (330-350 degree) swell is expected to arrive in the islands on Monday, peaking near High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores from Monday night into Wednesday. Small rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually decline as trade winds ease this weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

