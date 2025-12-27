Dream Prom 2026 announced to celebrate youths with special needs

A banner announces Imua Family Service’s Dream Prom 2026. Courtesy illustration.

Imua Family Services is launching a new inclusive event for Maui youth with special needs titled Dream Prom 2026. The celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 2 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapū.

The event is designed for individuals ages 16 to 20. Organizers say the evening will provide a full red-carpet experience featuring music, dancing and dinner in an environment specifically crafted to be safe and welcoming for all participants.

Attendees have the option to bring their own date within the 16 to 20 age range or be paired with a companion through Imua Family Services. To assist with preparations, formalwear fittings will be provided by Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal and Angel Hands.

Inclusion and community support

The initiative is part of the Dream Imua program, which has provided experiences for Maui County children facing adversity since 1990. Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services, said the event is intended to uplift and honor local youth.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dream Prom as a way to uplift and honor our youth with special needs,” Wong said. “This event is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, providing a platform for these incredible young individuals to experience the joy of a prom night tailored just for them.”

Registration and sponsorships

Registration for the event opened Dec. 16. Due to space limitations at the venue, organizers are encouraging early sign-ups through the organization’s website.

Imua Family Services is also seeking community support via sponsorships, donations and volunteers to help facilitate the evening. Business partners Angel Hands and Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal are already confirmed to provide attire for the guests.

Those interested in participating or supporting the event can find more information and registration details at www.discoverimua.com/dream.