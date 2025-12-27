Māla Ocean Tavern announces Neon Dreams: Futuristic New Year’s Eve Celebration

Māla Ocean Tavern invites party-goers to step into the future this New Year’s Eve at Neon Dreams: Futuristic New Year’s Eve Celebration, happening Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The iconic oceanfront destination will transform into a glowing neon playground where luminous color, high-energy beats, and unforgettable midnight moments collide to welcome 2026 in electric style.

The oceanfront venue will be reimagined with vibrant neon-inspired lighting and elevated nightlife energy. DJ Ron will provide the soundtrack throughout the evening, leading guests into a celebratory champagne toast at midnight. Commemorate the moment with a picture at the photobooth.

Dinner service will be offered earlier in the evening, with the New Year’s Eve celebration beginning at 10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to make a dinner reservation and purchase event tickets ahead of time to seamlessly roll right into the party as Māla transitions from dinner service into the late-night celebration.

The event will feature specialty craft cocktails made with Ocean Vodka, the official spirits sponsor, alongside Māla Ocean Tavern’s full bar offerings. Guests are encouraged to dress in metallic finishes, glow accents, and modern silhouettes that align with the event’s futuristic theme.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Doors Open: 10 p.m.

Location: Māla Ocean Tavern, 1307 Front Street, Lahaina

Tickets: $25 pre-sale (available online until Dec. 30) | $35 at the door

Age Requirement: 21+



Pre-sale tickets are available now and strongly encouraged, as capacity is limited. For tickets and additional information, visit malatavern.com.

Located in Lahaina on Front Street, Māla Ocean Tavern is an award-winning, oceanfront restaurant known for its fresh, locally sourced cuisine, craft cocktails, and sweeping views of the Pacific. Voted Best Oceanfront Dining in 2025, Māla offers a relaxed yet elevated dining experience where guests can enjoy island-inspired dishes alongside the sound of crashing waves.

