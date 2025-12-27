Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2025

December 27, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            south after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:52 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 10:01 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 02:04 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:48 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 03:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small north-northeast and west-northwest swells will continue to gradually lower this weekend. Another west-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell will arrive on Sunday and shift out of the northwest during its peak on Monday, producing surf near the High Surf Advisory level along north facing shores. A larger pulse of overlapping long period north-northwest swell will build Monday night and will likely push surf above the advisory level Tuesday. This swell will gradually decline through the remainder of the week, followed by a small to moderate northwest swell on Friday. 


Small surf will prevail along east facing shores through Monday due to a mix of declining north-northeast swell and small wind wave energy generated by trade winds east of the islands. A slight increase in choppy east shore surf is expected by Tuesday as trade winds rebuild. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
