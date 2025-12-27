Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:52 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 10:01 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 02:04 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:48 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 03:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small north-northeast and west-northwest swells will continue to gradually lower this weekend. Another west-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell will arrive on Sunday and shift out of the northwest during its peak on Monday, producing surf near the High Surf Advisory level along north facing shores. A larger pulse of overlapping long period north-northwest swell will build Monday night and will likely push surf above the advisory level Tuesday. This swell will gradually decline through the remainder of the week, followed by a small to moderate northwest swell on Friday.

Small surf will prevail along east facing shores through Monday due to a mix of declining north-northeast swell and small wind wave energy generated by trade winds east of the islands. A slight increase in choppy east shore surf is expected by Tuesday as trade winds rebuild. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.