New Year’s Eve fireworks in Maui County, information and reminders

Fireworks display, Maui File (2018) PC: Rachael Johnson

There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County this year — one from the Grand Wailea Resort in South Maui, and the other from the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both shows begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2025.

The County of Maui’s, Department of Fire and Public Safety began sales of New Year’s Eve fireworks starting on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, with sales ending on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m.

A fireworks permit is not required during designated times (see below) for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground. However, a firecracker permit is required for the use of firecrackers and will be sold only at the locations listed below.

The following details are for firecracker permits:

Each firecracker permit costs $25.

Each permit allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of firecrackers.

There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person.

Permit applicants must be 18 years or older and show proof of age at the time of purchasing permits.

A limited number of Firecracker permits will be available at 12 locations on Maui, one location on Lānaʻi, and two locations on Molokaʻi:

Foodland Kaahumanu at 90 Kāne Street, Kahului.

Foodland Pukalani at 55 Pukalani Street, Pukalani.

Foodland Kehalani at 255 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku.

Foodland Farms Lahaina at 345 Keawe Street, Lahaina.

Longs Drugs Wailuku at 135 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku.

Longs Drugs Kulamalu at 55 Kiopaʻa Street, Pukalani.

Longs Drugs Lahaina at 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina.

Longs Drugs Kihei at 1215 South Kīhei Rd., Kīhei.

Longs Drugs Kahului at 70 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului.

King’s Cathedral at the Walmart parking lot at 101 Pakaula Street, Kahului.

King’s Cathedral at Safeway Maui Lani parking lot at 58 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku.

Pacific Starr Fireworks at the Piʻilani Village Shopping Center at 281 Piʻikea Avenue, Kīhei.

Pine Isle Market at 356 8th St., Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi.

Misaki Market at 78 Ala Mālama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

Take’s Variety Store at 29 Mohala Street, Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $5,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of healthcare facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks near schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet of any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

“The use of fireworks to celebrate the start of a new year is a privilege that Maui residents continue to enjoy. Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries,” department officials said. “To ensure our community can continue celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with their use, please remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s celebration and continue to celebrate the start of every new year with fireworks.”

“The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place… Leave fireworks to the professionals,” fire officials said.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.