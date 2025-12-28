Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:26 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 04:54 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 08:35 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 04:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, medium period northwest (330-340 degree) swell is expected to arrive late this evening, and build through Monday. This swell is expected to produce surf near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along north and west facing shores at its peak. An overlapping long period north-northwest swell will build Monday night and will likely push surf above the advisory level by Tuesday. This swell will gradually decline through the remainder of the week.

A slight increase in choppy east shore surf is expected late Monday though mid-week as trade winds rebuild. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.