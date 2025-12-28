Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2025

December 28, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:26 PM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 04:54 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 08:35 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 04:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, medium period northwest (330-340 degree) swell is expected to arrive late this evening, and build through Monday. This swell is expected to produce surf near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along north and west facing shores at its peak. An overlapping long period north-northwest swell will build Monday night and will likely push surf above the advisory level by Tuesday. This swell will gradually decline through the remainder of the week. 


A slight increase in choppy east shore surf is expected late Monday though mid-week as trade winds rebuild. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
