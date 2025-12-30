Recruitment for state conservation officers begins Jan. 3

DOCARE officers on marine patrol. PC: DLNR

Recruitment for 53 entry-level officers with DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement opens Jan. 3, 2026. Vacancies for officer positions are located across the state.

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources is a unique privilege,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “Interest has always been high for this important job. With the dynamic working environment we have here in Hawai‘i, and the limited number of spots available, we expect that trend to continue.”

DOCARE, also known as DLNR Police, is the law enforcement agency for the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources. Officers patrol 3,000,000 acres of state ocean waters, 3,200,000 acres of state land or conservation land and 750 miles of coastline. Statewide, there are approximately 130 DLNR Police Officers divided among four island counties.

Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer (CREO I) positions are full-time, permanent civil service roles. The recruitment will be advertised at the State of Hawai‘i jobs website, operated by the Department of Human Resources Development. Applications and other required documentation can be submitted on the website.

Basic qualifications include:

Minimum age of 21 at the time of application

Two years of general work experience

Meeting federal and state firearms regulations

The ability to swim 100 meters within three minutes

The ability to hike one mile within 20 minutes

A valid driver’s license

Passing pre-employment checks including prior employment, criminal background including fingerprinting and drug testing

Recruitment begins on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at midnight. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. Once application intake limits are reached, the recruitments will close.

For questions related to the application process, contact the State Recruiting Office at 808-587-1111.