Two Big Island men arrested for ‘years-long operation’ to transport, distribute illegal fireworks

Selected images of fireworks seized from Goo’s residence. PC: United States Attorney’s Office District of Hawai’i

United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Darrel Goo, 52, of Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi, and Cy Tamura, 45, of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, were arrested and charged by criminal complaint Monday with multiple fireworks-related criminal offenses, including transporting fireworks into Hawaiʻi; engaging in the business of transporting, distributing, and storing explosive materials; and shipping, transporting, receiving, and possessing any explosive in and affecting interstate commerce. Goo was also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents, from in or around May 2016 through August 2025, Goo and Tamura allegedly conspired to engage in the business of transporting, storing, and distributing illegal fireworks in and around the Island of Hawaiʻi. Goo used a fictitious name and Alaska addresses to conceal his annual fireworks purchases sourced from a fireworks company on the US mainland, according to court documents. He also allegedly paid for the fireworks in batches of money orders and cash.

According to the complaint, Tamura is accused of arranging the shipping logistics from the US mainland to Hawaiʻi by falsely claiming that the fireworks shipments contained horticultural materials.

Earlier this year, law enforcement engaged in an undercover operation to surveil Goo and Tamura’s annual fireworks order from the US mainland fireworks company and their purchase of illegal “overloads” from a dealer in the Midwest, department officials report. “Overloads” refer to fireworks that appear to be consumer grade but instead are packed with more explosive material. Law enforcement covertly seized approximately two shipping containers of fireworks before they were shipped to Hawaiʻi, according to department reports.

Images of one of the shipping containers loaded with fireworks. PC: United States Attorney’s Office District of Hawai’i

In August 2025, law enforcement also executed search warrants at Goo and Tamura’s residences in and around the Hilo, Hawaiʻi area. Investigators seized thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks stored in various locations on the properties as well as cash, department officials report. At Goo’s residence, investigators seized several firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. According to the criminal complaint, Goo is a convicted felon and cannot possess firearms or ammunition.

“This investigation demonstrates our solemn commitment to pursue and charge those who violate our nation’s laws related to the possession, transportation, and distribution of illegal fireworks in Hawaiʻi,” said United States Attorney Ken Sorenson. “While we are in the early stages of this particular case, and those charged are presumed innocent, it is our intent to send the clear message that the safety of our local communities remains our number one priority, and those who compromise that safety by violating federal laws related to commercial fireworks will find themselves facing justice in federal court.”

If convicted, Goo and Tamura face imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to $250,000 per count, plus terms of supervised release, and Goo faces an additional 15 years of imprisonment for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges in the criminal complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by a United States District Judge based on the statutory sentencing factors and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Hawaiʻi Attorney General’s Office, Special Investigation and Prosecution Division, and the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Rebecca A. Perlmutter.