Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 05:56 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 01:47 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium-period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell is now beginning to lower, with reported surf heights now just below advisory thresholds. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for north and west facing shores. This swell will continue to lower through the remainder of the week. A moderate, medium-period north-northeast (360-020 degree) swell will move into Hawaiian waters by Friday, possibly producing moderate surges in north facing harbors, as well as boosting surf along north facing shores to near advisory levels.

Choppy east shore surf will continue into the weekend as locally breezy trade winds persist. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.