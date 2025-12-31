Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2026

December 31, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 05:56 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 01:47 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




A medium-period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell is now beginning to lower, with reported surf heights now just below advisory thresholds. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for north and west facing shores. This swell will continue to lower through the remainder of the week. A moderate, medium-period north-northeast (360-020 degree) swell will move into Hawaiian waters by Friday, possibly producing moderate surges in north facing harbors, as well as boosting surf along north facing shores to near advisory levels. 


Choppy east shore surf will continue into the weekend as locally breezy trade winds persist. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny to small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
