AARP Hawaiʻi announces webinar series for cognitive and physical health

Maui wellness coach Carl Powell lead a monthly AARP Hawaiʻi webinar series. Courtesy photo

AARP Hawaiʻi is launching a monthly webinar series designed to promote cognitive and physical wellness, led by Maui wellness coach Carl Powell.

The first session, titled “Engage Your Brain,” will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 13. Following the debut, the series will continue on the second Tuesday of each month through 2026.

During the January session, Powell will discuss AARP’s Staying Sharp website and other resources available to challenge the mind. The hourlong presentation will also incorporate physical activities such as Qigong, tapping and stretching.

The webinars are built around the Six Pillars of Brain Health. Subsequent topics include Staying Social in February, Managing Stress in March, Ongoing Exercise in April, Restorative Sleep in May and Eating Right in June. The cycle of the six pillars will repeat for the remainder of the year.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Participants are not required to be AARP members or seniors to attend. Registration is available for individual webinars rather than the entire series.

To register and receive a Zoom link, interested individuals can visit aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page under the events tab.