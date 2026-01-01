Maui Surf Forecast for January 02, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 6-8 8-12 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 06:43 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:58 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to decline tonight and shift to a more northerly direction. Another moderate, medium-period north to north-northeast swell will fill in on Friday especially during the afternoon and peak Friday night into Saturday morning.

With a slight increase of trade winds tonight, a subtle increase of rough and choppy surf is expected along east facing shores. A much stronger fetch of strong to near gale force trade winds will bring a significant increase of easterly wind swell Sunday into early next week, which should exceed advisory thresholds for east facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the forecast period with the exception of areas exposed to the wind swell next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.