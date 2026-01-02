Bill improves on the NATIVE Act, which was signed into law in 2016

Waikamoi in East Maui. PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

The US Senate unanimously passed legislation in December to update the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience or NATIVE Act, which was authored by US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and signed into law in 2016.

The original law enhances and integrates Native tourism, empowers Native communities, and expands unique cultural tourism opportunities in the United States. The bill passed by the US Senate in December, makes key updates to the existing law that will help improve the program and make it easier for Native communities to access federal resources.

“This bill will help improve the NATIVE Act so that it can continue to empower Native communities to tell their own stories and build their own economic opportunities,” said Schatz. “Visitors are increasingly seeking out a more authentic and historically rich travel experience, and there is nothing more authentic and unique than the cultural tourism experience our Native communities provide.”

Signed into law in 2016, the NATIVE Act requires federal agencies with tourism assets and responsibilities to include Tribes and Native organizations in national tourism efforts and strategic planning. It also provides Native Hawaiian, Alaska Native, and American Indian communities with access to resources and technical assistance needed to build sustainable recreational and cultural travel and tourism infrastructure and capacity, spur economic development, and create good jobs.