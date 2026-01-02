Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|9-12
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, medium-period north to north-northeast swell (360-030 deg) will peak this evening and hold through Saturday morning, then slowly decrease. Surf heights along north facing shores are expected to peak just below High Surf Advisory thresholds.
Surf along east facing shores should lower tonight into Saturday, as trade winds weaken. However, a fetch of strong to locally near gale force trade winds will bring a significant increase of easterly wind swell from Sunday night into early next week and could boost surf heights to approach or surpass advisory thresholds for east facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com