Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2026

January 2, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
9-12 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:28 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:08 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:54 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium-period north to north-northeast swell (360-030 deg) will peak this evening and hold through Saturday morning, then slowly decrease. Surf heights along north facing shores are expected to peak just below High Surf Advisory thresholds. 


Surf along east facing shores should lower tonight into Saturday, as trade winds weaken. However, a fetch of strong to locally near gale force trade winds will bring a significant increase of easterly wind swell from Sunday night into early next week and could boost surf heights to approach or surpass advisory thresholds for east facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments