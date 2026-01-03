Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 04, 2026

January 3, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
9-12
9-12 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:13 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:46 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:30 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium-period north to north-northeast swell (360-030 deg) is on the decline, and will continue to slowly decrease through the remainder of the weekend. A small, medium- period northwest (310-320 deg) swell will gradually decline through Monday. Another small, long period northwest (310-320 deg) swell is expected to arrive on Tuesday. 


Surf along east facing shores is expected to lower this weekend as trade winds weaken. However, a fetch of strong to near gale- force winds will significantly increase easterly wind swell from Sunday night through the first half of the week, which should exceed advisory thresholds for east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
