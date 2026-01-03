Maui Surf Forecast for January 04, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 9-12 9-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:13 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:46 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:30 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:38 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium-period north to north-northeast swell (360-030 deg) is on the decline, and will continue to slowly decrease through the remainder of the weekend. A small, medium- period northwest (310-320 deg) swell will gradually decline through Monday. Another small, long period northwest (310-320 deg) swell is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores is expected to lower this weekend as trade winds weaken. However, a fetch of strong to near gale- force winds will significantly increase easterly wind swell from Sunday night through the first half of the week, which should exceed advisory thresholds for east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.