“Hawaiʻi Stays With You” campaign invites travelers to experience transformation beyond vacation

PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority today unveiled “Hawaiʻi Stays With You,” a brand campaign that positions Hawaiʻi not simply as an aspirational destination, but as a way of life that can fundamentally change how travelers see and experience the world.

Developed by the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau under HTA’s strategic direction, the campaign made its global debut at the Jan. 4 Los Angeles Rams game presented by The Hawaiian Islands. Los Angeles represents Hawaiʻi’s top domestic visitor market, making the game an ideal platform to introduce the campaign’s message of meaningful transformation through travel. The theme of the campaign was woven throughout game-day elements, including in-stadium signage, game ball delivery, and an activation booth featuring Maui lei maker Britney Alejo-Fishell, one of the ambassadors featured in the campaign.

“Debuting this campaign here in Los Angeles gives us the perfect opportunity to connect with travelers who value meaningful experiences,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO. “Hawaiʻi is a special place to visit. It is where couples start their lives together, where families celebrate milestones, and where people return again and again because Hawai‘i stays with you. Today’s travelers seek deeper connections with the people and places they visit, and this campaign invites them to see Hawaiʻi through the everyday moments of those who call it home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawaiʻi is home to a living culture, diverse community, and a thriving creative spirit,” said Dr. Aaron J. Salā, HVCB president and CEO. “‘Hawaiʻi Stays With You’ is an invitation to find connection. It is also a declaration that an encounter with Hawaiʻi can profoundly affect the lives of those who come here. The people, the place, and the culture of our Hawaiian islands stay with you long after the journey ends.”

PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Creative Approach and Campaign Ambassadors

Through fresh, grounded storytelling focused on culinary experiences, adventure, and leisure and wellness, the campaign fosters emotional connection to the Hawaiian islands while illustrating a vibrant lifestyle that is globally relevant, yet unmistakably Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The campaign builds on “The People. The Place. The Hawaiian Islands,” continuing a commitment to community-led storytelling while offering contemporary reflections of how culture is lived in Hawaiʻi today. Moments with local ambassadors are woven throughout the campaign, while future social media content will feature their deeper insights and trusted insider perspectives that resonate with modern travelers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Featured ambassadors include:

The campaign also features the voice of Hawaiian cultural practitioner Sabra Kauka from Kauaʻi, with music composition by Greg Kuehn and Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Native Hawaiian producer Shawn Kekoa Pimental. HVCB collaborated with Edelman and NMG Network on the production of the campaign.

PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawaiʻi Stays With You” will be deployed through an integrated marketing effort leveraging digital platforms, social media, advanced TV, earned media, and travel trade education. In an increasingly competitive global tourism market, a strategic multi-channel approach ensures Hawaiʻi remains top-of-mind among travelers who align with Hawaiʻi’s values and contribute meaningfully to local communities.

The campaign speaks to the Hawaiʻi Target Traveler — individuals who are eco-conscious, interested in learning about the culture of the places they visit, and committed to protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural resources.

For more information, visit gohawaii.com.