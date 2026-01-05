Macadamia nut labeling law takes effect

New labeling requirements for macadamia nuts products sold in Hawai‘i became effective on Jan. 1, 2026, under a state law aimed at strengthening truth-in-labeling laws and giving consumers clearer information about where macadamia nuts are grown.

Act 199, passed by the Hawai‘i State Legislature and enacted by Gov. Josh Green in 2024, requires packagers to print on the package “This package contains macadamia nuts that were not grown in Hawaiʻi.”

Some exempted items from the new changes in the law include items that macadamia nuts are not the predominant ingredient such as in candies, ice cream, energy bars, cookies and other baked goods.

“The new law aims to enhance, preserve and protect the premium brand of Hawai‘i-grown macadamia nuts,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “Truth in labeling should prevent companies from misusing the origin of the actual macadamia product used and help to assure consumers that they are getting a true Hawai‘i product rather than one that has been outsourced from another country.”

Under the law:

If a product has raw or processed macadamia nuts that include any nuts not grown within the state it must clearly indicate such on the product packaging with the following statement. “This package contains macadamia nuts that were not grown in Hawaiʻi.”

The exact geographical location is not required to be disclosed, nor is the percentage of macadamia nuts not grown in the state of Hawaiʻi.

The effective date is Jan. 1, 2026, at which time all macadamia nut products on the shelf must be compliant. The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s Measurement Standards Branch has been working with the industry since the law was enacted in 2024 to provide guidance on the new packaging requirements.

According to the US Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service, the value of the macadamia nut crop in Hawai‘i in 2023 was $3.9 million with about 37 million pounds harvested.

Questions on the new labeling requirements may be addressed to the Measurement Standards Branch at 808-832-0690 or by emailing dab.ms@hawaii.gov.