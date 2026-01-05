Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2026

January 5, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12








TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 03:26 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 09:36 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:55 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:42 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An easterly wind fetch generated by lowering pressures south and west of the islands will significantly increase easterly wind wave swell through early Wednesday. This east swell will impact most eastern facing shores of all islands. Thus, a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect for all east-facing shores through early Wednesday morning. 


A moderate, medium period, north northeast (030-040 degree) swell will veer to a more easterly through Tuesday and decline. The next small, long period, northwest (310 degree) swell will build late Tuesday and hold through Friday, followed by a large north northwest swell (330 degree). 


Expect small surf to continue along south facing shores through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
