Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An easterly wind fetch generated by lowering pressures south and west of the islands will significantly increase easterly wind wave swell through early Wednesday. This east swell will impact most eastern facing shores of all islands. Thus, a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect for all east-facing shores through early Wednesday morning.
A moderate, medium period, north northeast (030-040 degree) swell will veer to a more easterly through Tuesday and decline. The next small, long period, northwest (310 degree) swell will build late Tuesday and hold through Friday, followed by a large north northwest swell (330 degree).
Expect small surf to continue along south facing shores through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com