Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 03:26 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:36 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:55 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:42 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An easterly wind fetch generated by lowering pressures south and west of the islands will significantly increase easterly wind wave swell through early Wednesday. This east swell will impact most eastern facing shores of all islands. Thus, a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect for all east-facing shores through early Wednesday morning.

A moderate, medium period, north northeast (030-040 degree) swell will veer to a more easterly through Tuesday and decline. The next small, long period, northwest (310 degree) swell will build late Tuesday and hold through Friday, followed by a large north northwest swell (330 degree).

Expect small surf to continue along south facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.