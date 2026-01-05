Oceanography, atmospheric science, tourism at UH Mānoa ranked among top 12 in US

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned high marks throughout nearly 20 academic subjects in the 2025 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, with oceanography, atmospheric science and hospitality and tourism management leading the way among the highest-ranked programs.

Photo Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi

Oceanography ranked No. 5 in the United States and No. 7 in the world.

Atmospheric science placed No. 8 nationally and No. 11 worldwide, with hospitality and tourism management ranking No. 12 in the United States and No. 32 in the world.

The rankings were released by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects is considered one of the most comprehensive and objective assessments of university performance by discipline.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa also posted strong global and national placements throughout several other fields including science, engineering and social science.

Earth sciences tied for No. 17 in the United States and ranked No. 51–75 worldwide, while ecology and public administration each tied for No. 24 nationally and placed No. 76–100 globally.

Additional subjects at the Mānoa campus named in the 2025 rankings are:

Communication.

Education.

Political science.

Water resources.

Biological sciences.

Civil engineering.

Food science and technology.

Environmental science and engineering.

Agricultural sciences.

Economics .

Management.

Physics.

Check out University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s profile on the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy website.

“These rankings reflect the depth and consistency of excellence at [University of Hawaiʻi at] Mānoa,” said University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Interim Provost Vassilis Syrmos in an announcement about the rankings. “Our faculty are advancing research that matters locally and globally, while preparing students to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our world.”

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa was evaluated alongside about 2,000 universities from more than 100 countries and regions selected from a global pool of more than 25,000 institutions.

The rankings are based on measures such as world-class faculty and research output, high-quality research, impact of research and international collaboration.

Other recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa rankings:

Visit the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Institutional Research Office website for additional information.