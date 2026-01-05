Rainfall and isolated thunderstorms forecast as upper level low impacts SE facing slopes

Flood Watch for the Hawaiian Islands (1.5.26) PC: NOAA/ NWS

Update: 2:55 a.m. Jan. 5, 2026

A Food Watch remains in effect as impacts from an upper level low will result in unsettled weather over the islands today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through this afternoon. NWS forecasters say the greatest flood risk will remain for Kauaʻi County and along southeast facing mountain slopes of the Big Island and Maui County which may warrant the extension of the Flood Watch for portions of the state later today.

The system is expected to weaken west of the state, but will bring periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms.

“Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain,” according to the NWS.

As a precaution, the public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.